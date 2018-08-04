Three-way dance for PKR Youth chief post with Kota Anggerik rep’s hat in ring

Kota AKota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi confirmed he is entering the contest for the chief post today. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — The PKR internal leadership election this month has turned into a three-way fight for the chief post.

Kota Anggerik assemblyman Najwan Halimi confirmed he is entering the contest today, after the wing’s deputy Youth chief Dr Afif Bahardin and its strategy director Akmal Nasir announced previously they were gunning for the top spot.

Naquiddin Nazrin who is the wing’s Melaka vice-chief also announced today that he is seeking the PKR Youth deputy chief post, in a joint statement with Najwan.

“After deliberate discussions with our friends and party leaders, we have decided to offer ourselves to the two highest contested post in AMK.

“We want to emphasise that the strength of AMK all these while is the healthy democracy it practiced where leadership values and idealism could be measured,” Najwan and Naquiddin said.

The duo said they are forming a tag-team under the theme “AMK Malaysia” as part of their campaign, adding that the theme represented true inclusivity in the wing.

“We are determined to unite PKR Youths from various backgrounds and cast aside the ‘warlord cultures’ in politics.

“Our offer to contest should never be interpreted as an attempt to create tribalism,” they said.

Najwan and Naquiddin also proposed a debate between candidates vying for top posts in the party’s women, youth and the central level in the upcoming PKR elections.

“A debate is the best podium to exchange views and present ideas for the party,” they said.