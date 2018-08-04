Adidas by Stella McCartney launches new Fall/Winter2018 collection

Adidas by Stella McCartney's Fall/Winter 2018 collection features innovative and eco-friendly fabrics including recycled polyester and organic cotton. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

LONDON, Aug 4 — Adidas by Stella McCartney unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2018 collection on Thursday, inspired by the power of nature and highlighting the need to protect it.

The new collection has been designed to enable female athletes to work out whatever the weather, incorporating Adidas technology such as Climaheat, designed to lock in warmth, and BOOST, which provides runners with added energy returns.

In line with Adidas’s and Stella McCartney’s goal of reducing environmental impact, the new pieces feature innovative and eco-friendly fabrics including recycled polyester, Parley’s Ocean Plastic®, ECONYL® yarn and organic cotton.

Nature-inspired prints of endangered animals are not only a design feature, but also a reminder to look after the world we live in.

“Last season, we launched an ambitious journey with our mission LESS IMPACT = MORE POWER. Now, we’re taking that commitment one step further,” said Stella McCartney, commenting on the launch.

“As the brand at the pinnacle of female sports performance and style, we have a responsibility to provide women with a choice that allows them to be part of a solution through our sustainable pieces and practices. More than half of our apparel and a third of our footwear in FW18 are made with eco-innovative and recycled materials, such as Parley’s Ocean Plastic®. It’s time to be the difference we want to see. To act now and to mean more in all we do.”

In addition to the launch of the new collection, supermodel Ming Xi has been unveiled as the new global ambassador of adidas by Stella McCartney. She is herself is a fan of training in the great outdoors and passionate about playing a role in protecting the planet.

“The way adidas and Stella McCartney come together in their collaboration is unrivalled,” said Ming Xi. “I am really inspired by the brand’s ambition to make a difference and its devotion to sustainability, which I can’t wait to get involved in. Of course, working out is a big part of my world and my life as a fashion model. I feel very blessed to be part of this next chapter!”

