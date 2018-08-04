Rebecca Ferguson joins ‘Men in Black 4’

Ferguson can currently be seen in the latest Mission:Impossible movie. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — The fourth Men in Black film has added The Greatest Showman and The White Queen actress Rebecca Ferguson to its cast. She joins Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and others in the 2019 sci-fi action comedy.

Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray has one more star name to work with on the set of his May 2019 Men in Black film.

As Mission Impossible: Fallout rides high at the international box office, co-star Rebecca Ferguson has been announced for Sony Pictures’ upcoming alien policing comedy.

Already on board are Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, reuniting after the success of 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Liam Neeson (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,) Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Emma Thompson (Men in Black 3), Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Inny Clemons (F. Gary Gray’s Straight Outta Compton.)

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who led the first three movies, are not expected to return. — AFP-Relaxnews