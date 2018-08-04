DPM offers condolences to family of Mahadzir Lokman

Prayers are offered for the late TV personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman at the Kota Kinabalu State Mosque August 3, 2018. Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail expressed her condolences to Mahadzir’s family today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today expressed her condolences to the family of national broadcasting icon Datuk Mahadzir Lokman who passed away yesterday.

“Condolences to the family of national broadcasting icon Datuk Mahadzir Lokman. May his soul be placed among the believers, “she said via Twitter today.

The remains of Datuk Mahadzir were buried at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery, about 10.10am.

The late Mahadzir, who passed away at about 9.30am yesterday, believed to be due to health problems he had, had previously been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Malaya Medical Centre due to kidney and lung complications.

Mahadzir started his career as the first Bahasa Malaysia and English newscaster at TV3 in 1984 and was the first host for some of the television station’s programmes, among them Sekapur Sirih, Malaysia Today (MHI) and Melody.

He was often invited to emcee various international events because of his fluency speaking in various languages including French, Spanish and Italian. — Bernama