Michael Kelly (‘House of Cards’) to join ‘Jack Ryan’ cast on Amazon Prime Video

Kelly will be joined on the show by Noomi Rapace. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Michael Kelly will take on the role of a CIA field officer alongside John Krasinski and Wendell Pierce in the spy drama’s second season.

Casting for the second season of Jack Ryan has already begun, even before the launch of the first season, due out on August 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

A familiar face for fans of House of Cards, Michael Kelly has been cast as Mike November, a brillant CIA officer who works with Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) and Jim Greer, played by Wendell Pierce. The second season will be set in the dangerous world of a declining democratic regime in South America.

Kelly will be joined by Noomi Rapace, who notably featured in Ridley Scott’s Prometheus in 2012 and Tommy Wirkola’s What Happened to Monday in 2017. She will play Harriet Harry Bauman. John Hoogenakker will reprise his role as Matice.

Announced in April of this year, shooting for the second season will begin this summer. It will consist of eight episodes set in Europe, South America and the United States.

Based on Tom Clancy’s spy novels, Jack Ryan is the most eagerly awaited series on Amazon Prime Video, which is hoping to give main rival Netflix a run for its money. The first season will be available from August 31.

Shooting the second season of Jack Ryan may not be enough to keep Michael Kelly busy. The actor, who rose to fame as Doug Stamper in the Netflix political thriller series House of Cards, may soon star in a spin-off of the show. — AFP-Relaxnews