840,000 illegal immigrants surrender to Immigration Dept under 3+1 programme

Detained suspected illegal migrant workers from Indonesia stand before their documents are checked during a crackdown on illegal migrant workers in Nilai September 1, 2013. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 4 — About 840,000 illegal immigrants have surrendered voluntarily for deportation to their countries of origin under the 3+1 amnesty programme, since its inception in 2014.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said in the same period, a total of RM400 million in compounds had also been collected.

Speaking at press conference here today, he said this year alone, a total of 148,774 illegal immigrants had surrendered themselves under the programme.

Mustafar said in order to ensure smooth running of the 3+1 programme which would expire on August 30, Immigration service counters nationwide would operate on weekends this month from 8am to 5pm.

As such, he urged illegal immigrants to make the most of the remaining days of the programme.

“In conjunction with the National Day on August 31, we will carry out efforts to liberate Malaysia from illegal immigrants,” he said adding that a total of 8,694 operations had been conducted nationwide, with 26,200 illegal immigrants and 700 employers arrested, from January until last Thursday.

In the meantime, Mustafar said employers and illegal immigrants participated in the rehiring programme who were found to have failed to settle their compounds within the stipulated period would be blacklisted beginning September 1.

“Offenders who have been blacklisted will be barred from leaving the country, applying for passports and travel documents as well as carrying out any transaction at the Immigration Department,” he said. — Bernama