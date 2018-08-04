Hannah Yeoh urges MACC to unzip lips on Tengku Adnan, Rimba Kiara probes

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh urged today the MACC to speed up its investigation on former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh urged today the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to speed up its investigation on former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor.

The Segambut MP claimed there has been no progress in the MACC’s probe on the Umno leader or suspected corruption and power abuse among Kuala Lumpur City Hall officials, Malay daily Berita Harian reported on its website.

“MACC must not be silent. You have to explain the status of its investigation on the Rimba Kiara and Bukit Kiara development projects as well as on the sale of 64 plot of lands.

“In fact, Tengku Adnan himself kept asking what is happening to the case,” Yeoh was quoted saying.

On May 16, Yeoh and Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng lodged reports with the MACC to seek a probe into the sale of 64 parcels of land totalling 170ha and worth RM4.8 billion without open tender, including the one in Taman Rimba Kiara.

A statement issued by Save Taman Rimba Kiara Group claimed YWP procured 4.86ha of Taman Rimba Kiara land in 2014 and entered a joint venture with a developer for a proposed mixed development of high-end condominiums and affordable housing block.

The plan involves the construction of nine blocks of 54-storey luxury condominiums totalling 2,000 units and one block of 350 units of affordable housing for the Bukit Kiara longhouse dwellers.

Tengku Adnan previously denied allegations of irregularity and said YWP was not involved in the deal and that he had no knowledge of the park’s land in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Kuala Lumpur.