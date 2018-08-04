Sexual Harassment Bill with stronger bite in the works, says Hannah Yeoh

Hannah Yeoh told reporters today that the proposed legislation aims to complement existing criminal laws related to sexual harassment. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Putrajaya is working to introduce a new law to crack down on sexual harassment at the workplace, after outcry over a senior doctor’s alleged shenanigans against housemen at a public hospital in the Klang Valley.

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh told reporters today that the proposed legislation aims to complement existing criminal laws related to sexual harassment, by plugging in weaknesses with provisions that will criminalise parties that fail to act on complaints.

“Right now there are mechanisms under the Penal Code to punish sexual harassment offenders, next to a guideline on complaints procedures.

“But the issue now is those who protect the offenders. Many victims lament that no action were taken despite having lodged complaints. So this is our focus,” she was quoted saying by Malay daily Berita Harian on its website.

The Penal Code covers all sexual-related offences, but currently there is no law that explicitly deals with those who protect the offenders.

Putrajaya is expected to table the anti-sexual harassment law together with a Bill on gender-equality, Yeoh said.

Recent news reports on an orthopaedics department head at a Klang Valley hospital who allegedly made unwanted sexual advances against housemen have cast a spotlight on the bullying culture in the healthcare industry.

The perpetrator reportedly targeted female house officers who made easy targets because they he had the power to fail their housemanship.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has said that his ministry is looking into the matter.

This morning the Malaysian Medical Association said it is urgent that Putrajaya introduce a law that explicitly tackles sexual harassment at the workplace, saying existing provisions are insufficient.