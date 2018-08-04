Wan Azizah appeals to Sg Kandis voters to go out and vote

An Election Commission officer assists an elderly woman at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan appealed to the voters in the Sungai Kandis state constituency to go out and vote to elect their representative.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PKR president, said this following the percentage of voters’ turnout that was only 31 per cent as of noon today.

“I understand the voters’ turnout as of 1 pm today only reaches 31 per cent.

“The weather forecast is forecasted to rain in the afternoon. I appeal to voters to exercise their rights to vote immediately,” she said via Twitter today.

Prior to this, EC targeted a voters’ turnout of 80 per cent at the by-election being held following the death of its assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of lympoma cancer on July 2.

The by-election witnessed a three-cornered fight between PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of BN and an Independent candidate K. Murthy. — Bernama