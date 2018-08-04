TV icon Mahadzir Lokman laid to rest

Family and friends attend the funeral of Datuk Mahadzir Lokman at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Television icon Datuk Mahadzir Lokman was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery here today.

His remains arrived at Islamic College of Malaya Mosque in Petaling Jaya here at about 9.35am for prayers and were buried at about 10.10am.

The sombre event was attended by several hundred people comprising family members, artistes and local art practitioners who came to pay their last respects.

Mahadzir’s younger sister, Ida Lokman said his late brother was close to his family and had always cheered her up after her husband passed away 15 years ago.

“My brother was a highly motivated person and I was also influenced by him to carry on and succeed in life.

“I took his advice to be self-reliant to raise my children,” she told reporters at the cemetery.

Ida said he was believed to have died of breathing difficulties after performing his dawn prayer and was found lying in the bed at a hotel in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

“He may have been exhausted due to his frequent travel and work. He has not been in good health lately,” she said.

Meanwhile, local rock singer, Amy Search said the passing of Mahadzir as a big loss to the national broadcasting industry and described him as a friendly and jovial person.

“The last I met him was at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri function when he was still in good health. We were close and he loved his friends and I was therefore shock with his demise and I will miss his teasing,” he said.

Malaysian Artistes Welfare Foundation chairman Datuk DJ Dave said the late Mahadzir was an excellent master of ceremony with the skills to keep the event lively.

“He was a witty person and was good at commanding attention of the audience when hosting an event. In fact he was multi-talented as he could sing and act as well. I pray he would be placed with the righteous,” he said.

Mahadzir was confirmed dead at about 9.30am yesterday believed from health problem he had when he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for kidney and lung complications.

He began his career as the pioneer Bahasa Malaysia and English news presenter on TV3 in 1984 and was the host of several television programmes over the station, among them Sekapur Sirih, Malaysia Hari Ini (MHI) and Melodi.

He was also invited to host various international events for his fluency in various languages including French, Spanish and Italian. — Bernama