US-China trade war good for Malaysia, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Langkawi Nature Park, August 4,2018. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Aug 4 — Malaysia is likely to benefit from the trade war between China and the United States (US) in terms of attracting foreign investors, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

He said policies implemented in this trade war would benefit investors who could not invest in certain countries, thus benefiting countries that were not involved.

“We (Malaysia) are not involved (in this trade war) and there is a possibility they (investors) who cannot go to certain countries, they will come here (Malaysia),” he said in a media conference here.

The trade war between the two major countries accelerated on Wednesday when the US administration increased pressure on China for trade concessions by recommending a 25 per cent higher tariff on China’s imports valued att AS$200 billion.

Asked if Malaysia was ready to face the overwhelming influx of foreign investors following the trade war, Dr Mahathir said: “(For) foreign investment, we are always ready.”

At the media conference, Dr Mahathir also called on supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) not to take it easy on the by-elections that would be held in Selangor despite having won in the last 14th General Election.

“If they (PH supporters) do that (take by-elections lightly), there is a possibility Pakatan Harapan will lose. That’s why we ask the voters to go out and vote,” he said.

Commenting on the Barisan Nasional’s decision to give way for PAS to contest in the Seri Setia state constituency in Selangor, he said it had proven that a pact had already taken place between these two opposition parties.

“We know for sure they are not separate parties. In front of us, they are segregated but in actual fact, they are one party,” he said.

Earlier Dr Mahathir, who is also Langkawi MP, officiated the Langkawi Nature Park, a nature park that featured over 80 species of fauna from within and outside the country here. — Bernama