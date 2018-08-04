Terengganu Health Dept refutes claims HFMD detected at supermarkets

Terengganu Health Department's director Dr Mohammad Omar said the rumours on social media claiming that HFMD had been detected at a few supermarkets was not true.― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 4 —The Terengganu Health Department has denied issuing a statement claiming the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) virus had been detected at a few supermarkets in the state.

Its director, Dr Mohammad Omar, said the rumours spreading on social media was not true and the department regretted the irresponsible act.

“The public is advised to check the authenticity of HFMD information with the State Health Department first before start believing or disseminating it.

“People are also required to refer to HFMD-related data posted regularly on the Health Ministry official Facebook account or to contact the Infectious Disease Control Unit at their respective district health office,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Mohammad advised parents to take appropriate precautionary measures against HFMD. — Bernama