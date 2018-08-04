Bersih 2.0 claims Najib’s Facebook appeal to Sungai Kandis voters an election offence

File picture showing Datuk Seri Najib Razak on a walkabout with BN's candidate for the Sg Kandis by-election Datuk Lokman Adam (front, left). — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has violated election campaigning rules with his statement on Facebook in support of Barisan Nasional’s Sungai Kandis candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, polls watchdog Bersih 2.0 asserted today.

Its executive director Yap Swee Seng claimed the former prime minister’ post was in violation of the Election Offences Act 1954.

“It is an offence under Section 26(1)(a) and (f) which deals in the limitation for campaigning on polling day.

“We plan to lodge a report with the EC on the matter,” he told Malay Mail, referring to the Election Commission.

Section 26(1)(a) of the Election Offences Act prohibits any person to hold, convene or organise in any place any form of meeting, rally, display or entertainment or give any form of address or lecture whether or not such meeting, rally, display, entertainment, address or lecture is open to or involves members of the public or otherwise.

Section 26(1)(f) of the same Act prohibits any person on behalf of any candidate, from canvassing for the votes of electors in any constituency for or against any candidate or political party at an election by whatever means.

Malay Mail has contacted the EC for a response.

In the posting time-stamped at 8am, Najib reminded voters that today’s by-election marks 14 days before the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration will be in power for 100 days.

He also reminded voters that of the PH coalition’s promises within the 100-day period.

“The price of petrol is still not lowered, the rakyat is still paying for tolls, Felda’s debt are not abolished, RCI for 1MDB has not held and many more promises and accusations are seen as lies and slander,” he wrote.

Najib also pointed out that the price of goods has not gone down after the Goods and Services Tax was zero-rated and would only be increased after the Service and Sales Tax is introduced.