EPF names Tunku Alizakri Alias as new CEO

File photo showing newly appointed EPF CEO Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias (left) and his predecessor Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan (centre). The latter was named the new managing director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd on Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (Strategy) Tunku Alizakri Alias has been appointed the pension fund new CEO, effective Aug 20, replacing Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan who has been named the new managing director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The appointment has received the approval of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

EPF Chairman Tan Sri Samsudin Osman said the appointment of the new CEO would ensure continuity in the performance of the EPF and assure members that the pension fund would continue to run smoothly in delivering its mandate.

“We are pleased with this internal appointment, as it is a validation of our robust succession planning which has enabled the Minister of Finance to choose a suitable internal candidate,” he said in a statement today.

He said the choice of Tunku Alizakri as CEO would help further drive the social well-being agenda for the country.

Tunku Alizakri joined EPF on Jan 1, 2014 as Deputy CEO (Strategy), overseeing national policies on social protection, and developing EPF products and services, as well as being responsible for corporate strategy, corporate affairs, human capital and talent development.

He is also a member of the EPF Management Investment Committee, which is responsible for ensuring all investment recommendations adhere to EPF governance and risk controls.

Prior to that, he served at Bank Negara Malaysia, the Iclif Leadership and Governance Centre, DiGi Telecommunications, Maybank and Sime Darby.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Cornell University, and a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from King’s College, University of London.

Tunku Alizakri has been admitted as an advocate and solicitor in the Court of Malaya, and has qualified as a Barrister (Lincoln’s Inn) in the courts of England and Wales.

Yesterday, Khazanah announced the appointment of Shahril Ridza as its new Managing Director to replace Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar effective Aug 20.

Samsudin also congratulated Shahril Ridza on his appointment at Khazanah and believed that the sovereign wealth fund would benefit from his experience in making EPF a greater organisation.

“Though with a heavy heart, I am proud that Shahril Ridza has been appointed to take on greater challenges at Khazanah. He has brought EPF to new heights with strong dividends, enhancements to its policies, as well as improvements to the customer experience,” he said.

He added that Shahril Ridza is a prime example of dedication and professionalism. — Bernama