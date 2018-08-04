Voters in no hurry to cast ballots for Sungai Kandis

Voters queue patiently for their turn to cast their ballots at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Aug 4 — Sungai Kandis voters appear to have a laidback approach to the first by-election since the historic May 9 general election.

Despite the clear skies, the Election Commission (EC) recorded voter turnout at 31per cent at 1pm today, though all 19 polling stations in this Selangor state constituency had opened without incident at 8am.

The Sungai Kandis state seat has 51,230 registered voters, comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 absentee voters.

Malay Mail visited five schools that were being used for the by-election: SK Jalan Kebun, Sekolah Rendah Agama Jalan Kebun, SMK Jalan Kebun I Kampung Sungai Kandis, Sekolah Menengah Agama Tinggi Sultan Hisamuddin in Kota Raja and SK Menegon in Klang, and found that as of 1.40pm, there were hardly any queues of voters around, a contrast to the snaking lines that formed outside polling stations in the constituency and nationwide in the May 9 general election.

There was a lack of excitement at these four polling stations, even though both Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan component party PKR have set up booths outside.

The EC was also very well organised this time, and even provided buggies to ferry voters from the parking areas to their voting channels.

The distance between the parking bays and the voting channels at some polling stations, especially at SMAT Sultan Hisamuddin and SMK Jalan Kebun, were especially far.

Earlier today, the EC advised voters to cast their ballots early, targeting an 80 per cent voter turnout, Bernama quoted EC deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood as saying.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is a three-cornered fight featuring PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and an independent candidate, K. Murthy.

Polling closes at 5.30pm today and the tallying of votes will be done at Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 9 here.

The by-election was called after the death of its incumbent, PKR’s Mat Shuhaimi Mat Shafiei from cancer on July 2.

In the May 9 general election, Mat Shuhaimi defeated BN’s Kamaruzzaman Johari and PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah by taking 23,998 total votes against the 11,518 and 7,573 votes his respective rivals received.