Three months on, Ahmad Faizal still finding feet as Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu admitted he had received a lot of advice on how he should carry himself in public. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 4 ― Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu is still adapting to being the head of a state government, three months after the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition won the May 9 general election.

The Chenderiang assemblyman and Tambun MP admitted he had received a lot of advice on how he should carry himself in public.

“I promised myself I will change but I will carry myself in a way I am comfortable,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan 100 days in administration, Ahmad Faizal said he had been advised against shaking his legs while on stage, looking at his mobile phone during official functions and swaying to the beat of music.

“I apologise if some felt I fail to carry myself that is expected of as the mentri besar,” he said, adding that he is still a kampung boy at heart with his favourite food being ulam and petai despite being the state's chief executive.

Ahmad Faizal also told the media representatives present that the state hoped to set up a press club in Perak.

“We are looking at several places and once its confirmed we will renovate it,” he said.

He hopes there will be close working relationships with the media.

“While you may have your duty to report, I have the duty to run the state but we can still be friends. The media can be the eyes and ears for the state.”

“I am new, so be nice to me,” he said.