Fixed minimum wage increase rate to be finalised Friday, says Kulasegaran

IPOH, Aug 4 — The government will finalise the minimum wage increase rate to be fixed for the initial stage at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, said Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran.

The increase rate determined would be standardised between workers in Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah and Sarawak.

He said at present the minimum monthly wage for workers in Sabah and Sarawak was between RM800 and RM920, while in Peninsular Malaysia at RM1,000.

“The matter will be finalised at the Cabinet meeting on Friday. Hopefully there will be good news later,” he told reporters after handing over wheelchairs to 20 recipients in Kampung Tawas and Kampung Kepayang here today.

Kulasegaran, who is also Ipoh Barat MP, said the minimum wage increase is implemented gradually over a period of five years as a measure not to burden the employers.

The standardised minimum wage increase rate to RM1,500 within a period of five years is contained in the 100 days manifesto of the Pakatan Harapan government’s administration. — Bernama