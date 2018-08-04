Sungai Kandis’ independent candidate shows up at SK Taman Sri Andalas

Independent candidate for the Sg Kandis by-election, K. Murthy, in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Andalas in Klang. — Picture via Facebook/Election Commission

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — The mysterious third candidate in the Sungai Kandis race was finally seen in the Selangor state seat today, after polling got underway.

The Election Commission (EC) posted a picture of independent candidate K. Murthy during a visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Sri Andalas in Klang, one of the 19 polling centres, this morning.

Little is known about Murthy, apart from his name. His candidacy was a surprise to many political observers who had expected the Sungai Kandis by-election — the first to be held since the May 9 general election — to be a straight fight between the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

PH is represented by Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni from PKR, who is banking on his Islamic credentials as an ustaz besides being a Sungai Kandis native, to win the seat.

BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam sees himself as the underdog but is optimistic that he may beat Zawawi, if the voter turnout is low.