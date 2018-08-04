EC advised Sg Kandis voters to cast ballot early

Voters queue patiently for their turn to cast their ballots at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Aug 4 — Voters in the Sungai Kandis state constituency are advised to plan their time accordingly and go out to cast their ballot early due to the uncertain weather condition anticipated especially in the afternoon.

Election Commission (EC) deputy chairman Tan Sri Othman Mahmood said up to now, the polling process in the state by-election was running smoothly without any untoward incident.

“I see an average of 60 to 70 voters at any one polling channel that I visited and it is expected more voters will come out to cast their vote at noon later,” he told reporters when checking on the polling process at Sekolah Agama Menengah Tinggi Sultan Hisamuddin here today.

The Sungai Kandis state seat has 51,230 registered voters, comprising 51,217 ordinary voters and 13 absentee voters.

Prior to this, the EC has targeted a voter turnout of 80 per cent in the by-election being held following the death of its assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

It witnessed a three-cornered fight between PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam an Independent candidate K. Murthy. ­— Bernama