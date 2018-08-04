Low voter turnout in my favour, BN’s Sungai Kandis hopeful says

BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (centre) greets a voter at Sekolah Rendah Agama Sungai Kandis in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Datuk Lokman Noor Adam is keeping his fingers crossed that the voter turnout for the Sungai Kandis by-election today will stay low.

The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate believes that a low turnout might result in his win in the Selangor seat where his local-born Pakatan Harapan (PH) rival from PKR, Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, is seen to be the favourite in the three-way contest. The third candidate,K. Murthy remains a mystery even after entering as a candidate.

“As what we know, most of the voters here are PH supporters and I see that voters are somewhat not excited to come out and vote following a slow turn out at a few voting centres.

“Whatever it is, this is only prediction as any possibilities could happen,” Lokman told national news agency Bernama.

The Johor native is ineligible to vote in Sungai Kandis but has been visiting the 19 polling centres there since early morning.

Lokman has also taken to sharing pictures of himself with Sungai Kandis locals on his Facebook account, including having breakfast before starting his rounds.

Polling started at 8am and will close at 5.30pm today.

The Election Commission is hoping for a turnout of 80 per cent out of 51,217 registered voters.

At noon, the EC recorded voter turnout at 27 per cent.