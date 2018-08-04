EC: 17pc voted in Sungai Kandis at 10am

The EC provided four buggies at the Sekolah Agama Menenegah Tinggi Sultan Hisamudin polling station for the comfort of voters. — Picture via Facebook/Election Commission

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — The voter turnout for the Sungai Kandis by-election reached 17 per cent at 10am today, the Election Commission (EC) reported on its Facebook page.

The Selangor state seat has 51,217 registered voters and the EC is hoping for an 80 per cent voter turnout.

The EC also provided four buggies at the Sekolah Agama Menenegah Tinggi Sultan Hisamudin polling station for the comfort of voters.

EC officials have been visiting the 19 polling stations in turn, and so far, no untoward incident has been reported.

Polling closes at 5.30pm and the tallying of votes will be conducted at Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 9 here.