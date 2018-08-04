Zahid: Umno to help PAS in Seri Setia poll

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno’s election machinery will be mobilised to assist PAS in the Selangor state seat as a mark of their political 'friendship'. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno will co-operate with PAS in the upcoming Seri Setia by-election.

He also said Umno’s election machinery will be mobilised to assist PAS in the Selangor state seat as a mark of their political “friendship”, Malay daily Utusan Malaysia reported today.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional are sincere in wanting to help PAS contest Seri Setia.

“This union can be viewed as a spirit of brotherhood shared within the Opposition front,” Zahid was quoted saying.

Yesterday, Umno leaders said the party would sit out the Seri Setia poll to make way for PAS and avoid a multi-cornered contest.

In a similar move, PAS abstained from contesting in today’s Sungai Kandis poll and helped campaign for Umno.

Umno and PAS, once political archrivals, appear inclined to work together despite protest by some party supporters.

The Seri Setia state seat fell vacant after the death of incumbent, PKR’s Shaharuddin Badaruddin.

He retained the seat in the May elections with over 19,000 majority votes, defeating BN and PAS in a multi-cornered fight.