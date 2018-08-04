Local boy, PKR candidate Zawawi casts ballot as Sungai Kandis votes

PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and his wife, Azlina Abdul Razak, cast their votes at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Pictures by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — Sungai Kandis voters turned out early this morning to choose their next assemblyman for the Selangor state seat.

At SK Jalan Kebun here, the voters appeared quite keen to cast their ballots and had even formed queues even before the polling stations opened at 8am.

PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, who is also a local and therefore qualified to vote, quietly arrived at SK Jalan Kebun at 9am sharp together with his wife, Azlina Abdul Razak, to cast their ballots.

It was a low key affair and missing the usual pomp associated with such events as his party supporters were nowhere in sight, save for several trucks decorated with PKR flags and posters featuring Zawawi nearby.

BN supporters cheer at passing motorists outside Sekolah Rendah Agama Sungai Kandis in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Barisan Nasional supporters were seen outside SK Jalan Kebun and Sekolah Rendah Agama Jalan Kebun, waving flags and speaking to passersby.

There were also small tents set up outside both schools to provide shelter from the sun and heat beating down on the BN members and their supporters.

There are 19 voting stations and 109 channels for the Sungai Kandis state seat by-election and voters will have to choose from three candidates: PKR’s Zawawi; Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who is seen as an “outsider” as he wasn’t born here and is not a registered voter; and an independent K. Murthy whose name was unknown before his nomination was accepted and still remains a mystery in the constituency to this day.

The contest today is seen as a measure of how well the BN — now comprising of only Umno, MIC and MCA — has recovered since the upset defeat to Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the May 9 general election. It is also seen as a gauge of how the BN will play its role as the Opposition over the next five years till the next general election.

Voters queue patiently for their turn to cast their ballots at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The Sungai Kandis by-election was called after the death of its incumbent, PKR’s Mat Shuhaimi Mat Shafiei from cancer on July 2.

In the May 9 general election, Mat Shuhaimi defeated BN’s Kamaruzzaman Johari and PAS’ Mohd Yusof Abdullah by taking 23,998 total votes against the 11,518 and 7,573 votes his respective rivals received.

PAS sat out the contest this time, paving way for a three-cornered fight between PH, BN, and an independent candidate, K. Murthy.

Sungai Kandis has 51,217 registered voters and the Election Commission is hoping for an 80 per cent voter turnout.

Polling closes at 5.30pm today and the tallying of votes will be done at Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 9 here.