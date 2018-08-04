19 polling stations open at 8am for Sg Kandis by-election

A voter casts her ballot during the Sg Kandis by-election at SK Jalan Kebun in Shah Alam August 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 4 — A total of 19 polling stations, involving 109 streams, in the Sungai Kandis state constituency, opened at 8am today to enable 51,217 voters to exercise their right.

The polling centres, using 18 schools and a community hall, will close at 5.30pm.

There is no early voter in the Sungai Kandis by-election.

The Election Commission (EC) is targeting 80 per cent voter turnout in the by-election and the results are expected to be announced by about 10pm.

The tallying of votes will be done at Dewan Besar Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council in Section 9 here, as soon as the balloting process ends at 5.30pm.

The Sungai Kandis by-election witnessed a three-cornered fight involving PKR candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of BN and independent candidate K. Murthy.

It was called following the death of incumbent Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, due to cancer on July 2.

Mat Shuhaimi retained the seat for the third consecutive term in the last general election with a majority of 12,480 votes in a four-cornered fight against BN, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM). — Bernama