For sale: Perak Mentri Besar’s official residence

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu is currently staying at the official residence of the State Secretary which is located further down the same road. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 4 — The official residence of the Perak mentri besar on Jalan Raja Dihilir here has been put on the market, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has confirmed.

He said the decision was made because of ongoing high-rise development surrounding the 5.3-hectare property, which made it unsuitable for a mentri besar to live there.

“The state Economic Planning Unit is currently gathering suggestions on what to do with the residence,” the 12th Perak mentri besar told reporters during a function in conjunction with Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s 100 days in power.

Malay Mail understands the land on which the official residence is situated has a market value of RM80 million.

Ahmad said there had been suggestions to relocate the mentri besar’s official residence since the state administration of Tan Sri Ramli Ngah who helmed Perak from 1982 to 1999, but no action was taken then.

“Maybe because of political reasons, the project did not take off. But as years passed, its surrounding area is seeing vast development with tall buildings.

“It is time to think of a new place,” Ahmad said.

The MB is currently staying at the official residence of the State Secretary which is located further down the same road.

“There are still some minor renovations that need to be carried out at the State Secretary’s official residence. We need to separate the public and private wing,” Ahmad said.

The official residence of the Perak mentri besar on Jalan Raja Dihilir was built in 1962. It was demolished in 1967 and rebuilt during Ramli’s tenure as the eighth mentri besar.

The official residence was last occupied by Ahmad’s predecessor, Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir who vacated the premises after PH won the 14th general election on May 9.

Zambry regularly hosted state-level Hari Raya open celebrations there during his eight years in power.