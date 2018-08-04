Four of the best RM20 budget dates

PETALING JAYA, Aug 4 — Planning a date with only RM20 can be a challenge.

A dinner for two at a mamak stall may fit the budget, but the ambience is not quite date material.

A hiking trip or perhaps an ice-cream date may work but they show you are obviously cash strapped.

Together with the help of a few cheapskates, we compiled a list of four dates you can pursue — minus the petrol, toll, parking — the next time you open your wallet and only find RM20.

1) Groove away @ Lindy KL

It takes two to tango! — LindyKL’s official website

How about some dancing and socialising? If you answered yes, we have just the thing for you.

Why not swing dance and lindy hop on a Friday night at New Star Studio in Taman Desa Business Park, KL where RM20 gets you admission for two inclusive of two free drinks.

Dance away with other patrons from 9pm-12am; we are sure you will have a great time.

2) Movie date @ a Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) near you

Take your boyfriend/girlfriend out for that perfect movie date at GSC! —Picture via Instagram/gscinemas

The cinema is the classic setting for any date.

A short escape from the Malaysian heat, and two comfortable seats to catch the latest movie.

GSC’s Sayangi Malaysiaku campaign — in conjunction with Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day — will see the largest cinema chain in Malaysia offer tickets at prices from RM8 or RM10 a ticket, depending on the location, for all movies before 1pm.

The campaign also has a lot of deals and events in store, so there’s something to look forward to when you go to the cinema.

More details are available here.

Also, if you are a GSC Hong Leong credit card holder, you’re in for a greater treat — with movie tickets as low as RM4. Paying RM4 for a movie ticket sure does sound better than that meal in the mamak.

3) Dim Sum @ Restoran Yan Yan A One @ Old Klang Road (non-halal)

What’s better than RM3 dim sum?

With almost 50 dishes to choose from at only RM3 each. Sounds perfect.

Yan Yan’s dim sum has long been a regular spot among students and the working class for breakfast, lunch, or even after a drinking session.

In case you are wondering about the last, it’s open 24 hours.

From siew mai, char siew buns to prawn cheong fun, there’s a dish for every tastebud.

Be sure to try the creamy custard bun!

4) Tea Time @ Igo Pet Cafe, Setapak

Look at all those furry friends. — Picture via Facebook/ Igo Pet Café

Think your partner is having a bad day? Need to turn that frown into a smile?

Then head over to this pet café where you can sip on a cup of coffee or tea in the company of some Huskies, Golden Retrievers, Shiba Inu, Beagles and Chow Chows.

Opening hours are from 12pm-11pm daily and drinks for two should fit within the RM20 budget.

* This article is sponsored by GSC Cinemas.