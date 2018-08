KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2018 is back for its sixth year from Wednesday until Sunday at Pavilion KL.

With 69 of Malaysia’s most talented designers, it will be a stylish week that is sure to inspire fashion lovers. Here are 10 names we cannot wait to catch.

1. Maarimaia

Independent womenswear label Maarimaia showcases high quality, unique fabrics with a focus on craftsmanship and attention to detail. Women who like feminine silhouettes without compromising on looking modern will love May Tan’s designs. — Picture from Etsy

2. Ezzati Amira

Creative director Ezzati Amira is an ace when it comes to understanding the many facets of contemporary women, be it a feminine dress with embellishments or daily wear influenced by masculine lines. — Picture courtesy of Ezzati Amira

3. Benua

Benua prides itself as a menswear label that does comfy leisurewear rather well. Men who love prints and don’t shy away from colours will appreciate their designs. — Picture courtesy of Fashion Valet

4. Laguna Sydney

Looking for a free-spirited, bohemian vibe to update your wardrobe or your look for your next vacation? Inspired by Sydney, Laguna Sydney specialises in simple designs with a bohemian edge. — Picture via Instagram/LagunaSydney

5. Kit Woo

Redefining menswear is Kit Woo, a Kuantan born and raised designer who graduated from New York’s Pratt School and cut his teeth as assistant designer for streetwear label Public School New York. — Picture via Instagram/KitWoo

6. My Apparel Zoo

Designer Ellie Norman sources for one of a kind prints from all corners of the globe to turn them into exclusive pieces. Great for those who love a dash of colour in their sartorial repertoire. — Picture courtesy of My Apparel Zoo

7. Alia Bastamam

Alia Bastamam has become a household name synonymous with ultra-feminine and flowy outlines. Fans who love Alia’s ethereal touch would not want to miss her show. — Picture via Instagram/AliaBastamam

8. Projek Jahat

Injecting a bit of street art on the runway is Projek Jahat, who are known for their wearable graffiti pieces. — Picture via Instagram/ProjekJahat

9. Innai Red

Innai Red has yet to disappoint on the runway. Known and loved for their eveningwear and bridal collection, it combines the use of premium fabrics and a refreshing approach to traditional wear. — Picture via Instagram/InnaiRed

10. Justin Yap