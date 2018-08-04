Winning art takes girl to Buckingham Palace

Hoo and her daughter will be a part of London’s World War I centenary celebrations. — Pictures by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 4 — A year after going to London to collect her prize for winning an international art competition, 11-year-old Leong Tong Yan is making a return trip.

This time, it is to Buckingham Palace where the Year Five SJK Perak pupil and her chaperone may get to meet the British royal family as part of World War I centenary celebration.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Tong Yan’s mother Hoo Cheng Ee said her daughter received an email from Never Such Innocence, a registered charity organisation in England and Wales on July 25 inviting her daughter to attend the event on Nov 7.

“Frankly, I thought after the prize giving ceremony last year, everything is done and dusted. Imagine my surprise when my daughter got the email inviting us to the palace.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be invited into Buckingham Palace. We were not even invited to Istana Negara,” said the 42-year-old housewife.

Tong Yan says she is looking forward to her trip to London.

Hoo said according to the invite, VIPs and other guests would join in.

“We are hoping the queen herself will be present to make the event even more special,” she added.

Hoo said the event began in 2014 to mark 100 years after World War I.

“The war ended in 1918 making the centenary celebration in 2018.”

In the invite, President of Never Such Innocence Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said nearly 11,000 entries from 47 countries, territories and dependencies across five continents had been received.

He added the winning pieces would be published in its anthology book Never Such Innocence: Children’s Responses through Poetry, Art and Song.

“This incredible book, featuring your work will be in a bookshop near you this autumn, a fitting testament to the Centenary of the First World War,” he wrote.

Hoo and her daughter Tong Yan looking at her entry for the ‘Bright Smile Bright Future’ contest titled ‘Invincible Father’.

Asked on how she felt with the invite, Tong Yan sheepishly asked if it will be freezing at that time.

“But I am looking forward to the trip.”

Malay Mail had previously reported that Tong Yan’s entry entitled Invincible Father showed a mother cradling a child while another child stands in front of her.

The father appears in a shadow next to the mother to depict the men leaving their families behind to fight in the war, hence the title.

Tong Yan had used a monochromatic colour in the drawing to depict the black and white photographs of old.