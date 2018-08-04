Incumbent PKR likely contender for Seri Setia, Wan Azizah says

Following the death of Seri Setia assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin from PKR, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the incumbent party would usually contest a by-election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KLANG, Aug 4 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today the Pakatan Harapan coalition has yet to decide which component party will contest the Seri Setia by-election.

Following the death of its assemblyman Shaharuddin Badaruddin from PKR, Dr Wan Azizah said the incumbent party would usually contest a by-election.

“However usually the party that contested the seat in GE14 would get the opportunity to contest again,” she said at the sidelines after a ceramah in Taman Sri Andalas last night.

Sharuddin died at 6.28pm on Thursday in Putrajaya Hospital, after a battle with colon cancer.

Yesterday, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan announced that Barisan Nasional will yield to PAS in the still unannounced Seri Setia race.

The gesture appears to be reciprocation for PAS’s decision to yield the Sungai Kandis spot to BN whose candidate it has also endorsed.