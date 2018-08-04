Will Pakatan use ‘rejected’ coalition logo in Balakong poll debut?

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah declined to elaborate beyond saying the pact was 'thinking seriously' about which logo to use for the still unannounced Balakong by-election. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 4 — When it had still been an informal pact, Pakatan Harapan (PH) fought tooth-and-nail for the right to use its common logo in the general election.

By the time it was officially recognised by the Registrar of Societies, it was already the government of the day.

However, the pact could still gain some consolation, with chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah saying it was contemplating the use of its original logo — which the RoS rejected before — in coming polls.

It could even make an appearance in time for the still unannounced Balakong by-election, after PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar announced last night that PH has decided that the coalition’s flag would be used for all elections after Sungai Kandis today.

“We are looking at our logo; we originally had to have it amended on instruction of the RoS because the original logo carried just the word ‘Harapan’.

“We are discussing whether we should go back to our original logo submitted to the RoS,” Saifuddin told Malay Mail in a recent exclusive interview.

When pressed to say if the change will be in time for the Balakong poll, Saifuddin declined to elaborate beyond saying the pact was “thinking seriously” about which logo to use.

The four PH parties contested the 14th general election using a “common” logo — the PKR eye — in order to present a united front against Barisan Nasional.

The Selangor state seat became vacant after assemblyman Eddie Ng was killed in a traffic accident.

Like other PH candidates at the time, Ng had run on PKR’s ticket despite being from DAP, which is set to contest his seat once the by-election is called.

Ng had won the seat by a landslide during the 14th general election, taking 35,538 votes more than his closest challenger, Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali from PAS.

PH will be using PKR’s logo for Sg Kandis by-election today, just like it did in GE14, although the assemblyman, the late Shuhaimi Shafiei, had been from the party.