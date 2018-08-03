Malay Mail

Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin is new LTAT chairman

Published 16 minutes ago on 03 August 2018

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu (pic) announced the appointment of Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin as the new Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) chairman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Affin Bank Berhad chairman Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Mohd Zahidi Zainuddin has been appointed the new Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) chairman, effective today.

LTAT, in a statement issued here tonight, said the appointment was made by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Mohd Zahidi, a former Malaysian Armed Forces chief, was with the defence force for 39 years, and had held many key appointments at field and ministerial levels, prior to his retirement.

He holds a Master of Science Degree (Defence and Strategic Studies) from the Quaid-I-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan, and had attended a programme for senior executives at Harvard University, United States of America, and also the Command and General Staff College in the Philippines.

 LTAT is a government statutory body that handles retirement benefits and other benefits to members of other ranks and a savings scheme for officers of the Malaysian Armed Forcers and military volunteers. ― Bernama

