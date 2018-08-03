Mahadzir’s remains to be buried in Bukit Kiara tomorrow morning

Prayers are offered for the late TV personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman at the Kota Kinabalu State Mosque before his body is flown to Kuala Lumpur, Aug 3, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 — The remains of former TV personality Datuk Mahadzir Lokman, who died in a hotel near here early today, will be buried in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

According to his younger sister Ida Lokman, Mahadzir’s remains were brought back to Kuala Lumpur at 9.25pm and expected to arrive at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 11.50pm.

She said the remains will be brought back to the family home in Petaling Jaya before burial at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery tomorrow morning.

“The whole family is there and making preparations, and God willing, he will be buried as soon as possible, maybe tomorrow morning.

“I want to thank everyone concerned here (Sabah) including friends, for helping out today,” she told reporters at the State Mosque tonight.

Mahadzir’s remains were taken to the State Mosque for funeral rites after the Isyak prayers.

Earlier, Ida arrived at the Forensic Department in Queen Elizabeth Hospital (HQE) at 5.40pm to claim his remains.

Meanwhile, Mahadzir’s friend Sharanin Hassan, 35, who had known him for five years, told Bernama when met at HQE that he was often invited to be a jury member for competitions in Sabah or as emcee.

“He was strict when it came to work and would give good pointers as a jury member in the competitions he participated,” he said.

The late Mahadzir, 61, was confirmed dead at 9.30am today. — Bernama