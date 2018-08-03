Spanish pilots’ union sues Ryanair

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

MADRID, Aug 3 — A Spanish union said today it was suing Ryanair over “irregularities” in the contracts of its Spain-based pilots, adding to the low-frill airline’s woes as it is hit by strikes.

In a statement, the SEPLA pilots’ union said it filed the lawsuit at Spain’s top-level National Court after a year of negotiations with Ryanair to employ its members under Spanish rather than Irish legislation failed to bear fruit.

“Ryanair’s refusal to recognise SEPLA and to apply the Spanish labour legislation to its pilots operating in Spain forces the union to use the judicial route to achieve this objective,” it said.

The news comes hot on the heels of a major strike last week by Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, Belgium, Italy and Portugal, and another by Ireland-based pilots, that forced the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

More strikes are on the way as pilots in Ireland, Belgium and Sweden plan a walk-out, while German and Dutch cabin crew have also voted for a work stoppage.

Ryanair has said it will shift jobs and planes to more profitable areas, and threatened to move more if the strikes continue.

Founded 33 years ago in Dublin, the airline boasts lower costs per passenger than its competitors.

But employees have long slammed their working conditions.

Chief among complaints of workers based in countries other than Ireland is the fact that Ryanair employs them under Irish legislation, arguing most of its employees work on board Irish planes and are therefore covered by Irish law.

But staff counter that this creates huge insecurity for them, blocking their access to state benefits in their country and stopping them from applying for mortgages.

Last month, a Dutch appeals court ruled that Ryanair employees who are based in the Netherlands were covered by Dutch law.

The airline had also until recently refused to recognise unions, but is gradually doing so as pressure increases.

“The recognition of trade unions and the regularisation of the situation of pilots are not incompatible with efficient management in a low-cost company,” SEPLA argued.

“We have examples such as Norwegian or easyJet, companies that hire their pilots based in Spain under the legislation of the country.”

Ryanair refused to say anything on the lawsuit, saying it did not “comment on rumour or speculation.” — AFP