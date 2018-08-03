US issues fresh North Korea-related sanctions, says statement

Trump's talks did not prevent further sanctions being announced — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 — The United States today issued a fresh round of North Korea-related sanctions, designating a Russian individual and three entities, including a Moscow-based bank and a Chinese trade company.

The US Treasury Department, in a statement on its website, named the Russian Commercial Bank Agrosoyuz, Pyongyang-based Korea Ungum Corp and Chinese-based Dandong Zhongsheng Industry & Trade Co Ltd, which it said was linked to North Korea’s Foreign Trade Bank. It also designated Jong Won Ri of Moscow. — Reuters