PKR flag to fly for last time in Sg Kandis, minister says

PKR’ candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (centre) waves at his supporters after filing his nomination papers at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KLANG, Aug 3 — The Sungai Kandis by-election will see the PKR flag used for the last time in an election, PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar said today.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) has decided that the coalition’s flag would be used for all upcoming by-elections.

“The Registrar of Society has allowed us to use the PH logo and therefore we would be using the PH symbol for all upcoming by-elections in the country from now on.”

“This means the PH symbol will be used in the Balakong and Seri Setia by-elections,” he said during a ceramah in Taman Sri Andalas here.

Dr Xavier who is also minister of water, land and natural resources, said he hoped voters in the Sungai Kandis constituency would lend their support to PKR as the flag also represents “reform” for the country.

“This is a nostalgic for us since it will be the last time the PKR will be used for the by-elections.”

“Let us give our respect to the PKR flag because this flag symbolised the ‘Reformasi’ movement that started in the 90s and subsequently delivering defeat to the Barisan Nasional coalition which allowed PH to become the government,” he said.

A total of 51,217 voters will cast their ballots from 8am to 5.30pm.

Besides PKR’s Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni and BN’s Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, independent K. Murthy is also contesting the by-election which is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2.

In the GE14, Mat Shuhaimi retained the Sungai Kandis (formerly Sri Muda) state seat for the third consecutive term with a majority of 12,480 votes in a four-cornered fight against Barisan Nasional, PAS and Parti Rakyat Malaysia candidates.