Syed Saddiq: Ministry to reveal plan on revamp of youth associations

Syed Saddiq says the revamp is necessary to avoid politicians, whether from the government or the Opposition, from helming the associations. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The Youth and Sports Ministry will release a plan on the proposed revamp of youth associations in the country.

Its minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the revamp was necessary to avoid politicians, whether from the government or the Opposition, from helming the associations.

“Among aspects that will be emphasised are freedom of expression and to criticise by youths and that the leaders and top posts in the associations are not held by people with positions in political parties.

“The associations should also be helmed by those aged 30 and below in tandem with the ministry’s move to reduce the youth age limit to 30,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Saddiq said it had been his aim to return the freedom of expression to youths through youth associations to make them bold and brave in upholding the truth and not to become a puppet of any political parties, including from Pakatan Harapan. ― Bernama