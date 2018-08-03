Sg Kandis by-election: Supporters advised to avoid provocation

Pakatan Harapan supporters are seen at the Sungai Kandis by-election’s nomination day at Dewan Besar Tanjung in Shah Alam July 21, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 ― The police have reminded supporters of political parties to comply with the law and not to resort to provocation during polling and the announcement of the official result for the Sungai Kandis state by-election tomorrow.

Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Baharuddin Mat Taib said the police would not hesitate to take stern action against any individual who tried to provoke and spark chaos.

“We have deployed 1,200 policemen to face any possibility tomorrow; the security is ensured and they (voters) can vote in peace.

“Besides policemen from the Shah Alam and Klang Selatan District Police headquarters, policemen from the Selangor Police contingent headquarters and Bukit Aman would also be deployed,” he told reporters after a visit to the vote-tallying centre at Dewan Tanjung of the Shah Alam City Council here today.

To ensure smooth traffic in the vicinity of the polling stations tomorrow, Baharuddin said traffic policemen would be stationed at certain areas.

“Road users are advised to follow the police instruction to ensure smooth polling,” he said.

The by-election is a three-cornered contest among Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni of Pakatan Harapan-PKR, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam of BN-Umno and independent candidate K. Murthy.

It is the first by-election to be held after the 14th general election following the death from cancer of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, on July 2. ― Bernama