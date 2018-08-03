Despite injured ankle, Daren Liew wins spot in BWF World Championship semis

Daren Liew has made it to the BWF World Championship semifinals after beating Kenta Tsuneyama. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Daren Liew can be only the third Malaysian to make a World Championship finals if he can win his semifinals match tomorrow at the ongoing BWF World Championship in Nanjing, China.

Daren played one of the matches of the tournament when he and Kenta Tsuneyama went toe-to-toe in a titanic struggle where Daren eventually prevailed 22-20, 23-21, 22-20.

In fact, Daren almost had to concede a walkover when he injured his ankle while ahead a set and at 13-12 in the second set.

He needed some treatment and while leading 19-17 again requested medical help but this time it was refused by match officials.

Not letting it bother him, the Kuala Lumpur native battled hard and could face either B. Sai Preenath or Kento Momota in the semifinals.

In other matches, Rio Olympic silver medalists Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying lost 21-12, 11-21, 21-10 to third seeds Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong. Liu Ying looked to be moving awkwardly in the third set and it was evident she'd had an injury.

“Hurt my Achilles heel in yesterday’s match and it was hurting again today. I won't give up and will still play but that's all we could do,” Liu Ying told reporters after the match.

Peng Soon on the other hand was left ruing what he taught was their best chance for a medal.

“Compared to so many previous editions I truly felt this time we had a chance to medal, maybe even win the whole thing,” said Peng Soon.

“Feel disappointed but we'll bounce back.”