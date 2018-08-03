HFMD: 319 cases reported in Penang from Sunday until yesterday

Dr Afif Bahardin said even though the HFMD cases declined this week, the state Health Department was still carrying out preventive measures to curb the disease from time to time. ― Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 ― A total of 319 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) were reported in Penang since Sunday until yesterday, compared to 358 cases during the same period last week.

Penang Health, Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said even though the HFMD cases declined this week, the state Health Department was still carrying out preventive measures to curb the disease from time to time.

“From January until yesterday, a total of 3,160 cases were reported compared to only 1,140 cases for the same period last year, an increase of 171 per cent. HFMD transmission in Penang is still under control despite one death being reported following an outbreak of the disease.

“This is based on a comparison of the fatality rate and number of HMFD cases recorded in the state while the state Health Department also conducts a thorough inspection on affected premises to curb the spread of the disease,” he said in a statement here today.

He said eight classes in six schools statewide were still closed after pupils there were infected with HFMD and cleaning work was carried out to ensure other pupils did not contract the disease.

Dr Afif said the affected schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kongsi, Balik Pulau in Barat Daya district as well as SK Permatang Pauh and SK Bukit Teh in the Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district.

Meanwhile in the Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Pai Teik; SK Sungai Duri and SK Jawi were also closed.

He said up till yesterday, 12 premises were closed including classes in the six schools, a nursery, three kindergartens and two preschools.

The 14 HFMD infected children, aged between nine months and 10 years, are still being treated in hospitals, including private hospitals and reported to be in stable condition, he added.

HFMD is contagious and caused by the Coxsackie A16 and Enterovirus 71 (EV71), and is spread via contact with the infected person’s discharge such as saliva, blister and stool. ― Bernama