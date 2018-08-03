Azman steps down as Axiata chairman after 10 years

File picture shows Khazanah Nasional managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar speaking to the media after meeting the Councils of Elders at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur May 17, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar stepped down as Chairman of Axiata Group Bhd today after a 10-year tenure.

He also resigned as its Non-Independent Non-Executive Director and a representative from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. Azman recently resigned as Khazanah Managing Director.

Axiata, in a statement, described Azman as a visionary leader who gave 10 years of exemplary service and had firmly established the company as one of the largest telecommunications groups in Asia.

In the 10 years until the end of December 2017, Axiata’s customer base increased from 40 million to close to 350 million with presence in 11 countries, making it the second largest telecommunications group within Asean and South Asia.

Within the same period, Axiata’s revenue more than doubled to RM24 billion.

Axiata said as Chairman, Azman had established global best practices in institutionalising the highest principles of accountability, transparency and governance, for which the company has consistently received accolades in these areas.

Its Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Tan Sri Ghazzali Sheikh Abdul Khalid said Azman’s vision, business acumen and professionalism had led Axiata to become a regional champion and an institution with a very strong governance practice.

“As chairman, he always ensured that we carried out our fiduciary duties in accordance with the highest accountability, and at the same time creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Axiata President & Group Chief Executive Officer Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said when the group first started in early 2008, Azman gave the mandate to make the company, then TM International Bhd, a Regional Champion by 2015.

That evolved into a grand vision to establish Axiata as a truly multinational company, proudly carry the Malaysian flag across the region, and to become one of the best professionally-run companies to achieve exceptional performance and integrity.

“By the end of 2015, we achieved this vision and have been recognised as such by the industry, as well as investors, globally.

“It must be said that Axiata could not have attained its leading position within the industry without the guidance, support and encouragement from Azman as our Chairman,” Jamaludin said.

He added Azman was also instrumental in its new vision of becoming the New Generation Digital Champion within the next five years.

“On behalf of the board, management and employees of Axiata across the region, I personally, express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to Azman for his 10 years of chairmanship and leadership of the group,” he said. — Bernama