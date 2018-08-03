Deputy Speaker: Motion appointing Zahid as PAC chief coming Tuesday

The motion to appoint Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the Public Accounts Committee chairman will be tabled by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― A motion to appoint Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman will be tabled this Tuesday in the Dewan Rakyat, Nga Kor Ming said today.

The deputy speaker of the lower house told Malaysiakini that his fellow DAP leader, Ipoh Timur MP Wong Kah Woh, will also be proposed as deputy chairman.

“This motion will be tabled by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and de facto law minister Liew Vui Keong. This is the first step towards Parliamentary reform.

“We have delivered on our promise,” Nga was quoted saying.

The Teluk Intan MP said Pakatan Harapan will be emulating the practice in the United Kingdom and Australia of appointing the Opposition leader to head the PAC.

Nga said the post would still be reserved for an Opposition MP.

“Only if no Opposition MP takes it, then we might have to appoint someone from the backbench,” he reportedly said.

Last week, Liew had said that Zahid was the sole nominee for the post.