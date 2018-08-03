Sabah minister orders culling of fowls in Tuaran after bird flu detected

Sabah’s Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong has ordered the Veterinary Services Department to destroy all fowls within a 1km radius from the location where the virus was detected. ― Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 3 ― The Veterinary Services Department has been ordered to cull all fowl within a one kilometre radius of a chicken farm in the Tuaran district after bird flu was detected, Sabah’s Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Junz Wong said today.

He said in a statement the farm in Tuaran was found positive for avian influenza or bird flu on July 31 after 939 samples were taken from various farms and tested by the department.

“Following the discovery, I directed the Veterinary Services Department through the Tuaran district office to declare the district positive for bird flu outbreak,” he said.

“To prevent the outbreak from spreading to other districts, the department has been ordered to destroy all fowls within a 1km radius from the location where the virus was detected.

“We will widen the net to a 5km radius if our survey finds more indication of bird flu outside of the 1km radius. At the same time, no fowls are to be taken out of the outbreak area.”

Wong, however, said all chicken meat and eggs available in the market were safe for consumption as they had undergone stringent safety checks.

“But the chicken needs to be thoroughly cooked as the virus is easily destroyed by heat,” he said.

Wong said that an awareness campaign was underway to ensure that the public understood the current situation and gave their cooperation when needed.

“I also ask all chicken suppliers in the state to inform the Department of Veterinary Services if there is incidence of more than 3 per cent deaths in an area.

“I hope the public is not unnecessarily alarmed over this issue as we have taken all the necessary steps to contain the problem. The affected area will also be completely cleared within a month, “ he said.