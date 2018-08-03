Kit Siang says accused of being communist Chinese immigrant, Kuan Yew’s pupil

Lim Kit Siang has accused former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno leaders and so-called ‘cybertroopers’ for ‘intensifying’ politics of fear, hate and lies in a bid to recapture Putrajaya. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― DAP’s Lim Kit Siang slammed today a false WhatsApp text message in Malay which accused him of among others being an immigrant from China together with his father.

The text had also claimed he was once Singapore’s first prime minister’s Lee Kuan Yew’s pupil in “communism and Judaism”, and whose house was later a command centre for communists.

“Two days ago, I was shown a WhatsApp message making the rounds of social media accusing me of being a communist,” Lim said.

“There are over a dozen lies in that one vicious and toxic paragraph.”

Lim made his remark at the opening of the Iskandar Puteri DAP’s service centre in Gelang Patah today. The text of his speech was made available to the press.

The text claimed Lim was born in “Funan” [sic] before entering Malaysia in 1957 at the age of 16. His father would then purportedly rear pigs.

It said when communists were allegedly in control of Malaya for 12 days, Batu Pahat was a communist refuge and Lim’s father’s house there was the centre for communists who were killing Malays and Malay soldier.

It also claimed that Lim was wearing a “communist uniform” when he was 18.

In response, Lim has accused former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Umno leaders and so-called “cybertroopers” for “intensifying” politics of fear, hate and lies in a bid to recapture Putrajaya.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Umno's alleged new political agenda is due to their self-belief that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is “highly fragile” and will “crack and disintegrate” before its full term is over.

“This is why there is an intensification of the politics of fear, hate and lies in post-14th general election which becomes doubly vicious and toxic when accompanied by the extremist politics of race and religion.

“This is why there is the intensification of the baseless charges to arouse fear and hate among the Malays that the Malays and Islam are under threat in Malaysia, simply because the finance minister, the minister in charge of law, and the attorney general are not Muslims,” he said.

Lim also condemned the statement saying that such vicious and toxic politics of fear, hate and lies accompanied by the extremist politics or race and religion had failed in the recent general elections.

However, he admitted their subversive influence cannot be underestimated despite their losing battle and Malaysians must not stop exposing and fighting these “political opportunists and crooks”.