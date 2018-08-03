Sg Kandis by-election: Zawawi challenges Lokman Noor over money politics

Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is PKR’s candidate for the Sungai Kandis by-election. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 3 ― Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni, the Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Sungai Kandis state by-election, today challenged BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam to prove that he (Mohd Zawawi) uses money to garner the support of voters.

He said Lokman Noor must be sure that the accusation against him was not mere empty talk solely to gain the support of the voters.

“I am not like him (Lokman Noor). I am a small fry with not much property. I hold on to the principle of being free of corruption and money politics and other associated matters.

“Please prove the allegation and I am prepared to cooperate with the EC (Election Commission) and MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission),” he said at a press conference on the final day of campaigning in the by-election.

Lokman Noor yesterday urged the EC and MACC to monitor the PKR election machinery in the final hours of campaigning and alleged that PKR would resort to dirty tactics including money politics.

Mohd Zawawi reiterated his pledge to give his commitment and to work a full day if elected as the assemblyman for Sungai Kandis.

He said the first thing he would do after securing the mandate would be to set up a community service centre in Bandar Puteri, Klang, to facilitate his interaction with the constituents.

“Right now, we have an office in Kota Kemuning but we propose to move to a new location. I want to open the service centre to make it easy for the people to bring up their problems and complaints.

“My family and I will continue to live at our original home in Jalan Kebun so that we will be near the constituents. I believe a leader should be near his people come rain or shine,” he said.

Mohd Zawawi also appealed to the voters to exercise their right tomorrow by going to the polls.

Besides Mohd Zawawi and Lokman Noor, independent K. Murthy is also contesting the by-election which is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei of PKR, of lymphoma cancer on July 2. ― Bernama