Perak govt to give full cooperation to MACC over PeKA probe, says MB

A former CEO of Amanjaya Career Centre was arrested by MACC at the commission's office here at 3.50am today, following a series of raids on several premises. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― The Perak government will extend its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the probe on the alleged misappropriation of funds, involving RM9.18 million by a state-owned human capital development centre, Pusat Kerjaya Amanjaya (PeKA).

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the state government viewed the matter seriously.

“The state government is leaving to MACC to probe indepth on the alleged misappropriation by Peka,” he told reporters after opening the Perak Pavillion at the 2018 Malaysian International Sports and Fitness Exhibition (MISFIT) here today.

He said this in response to a former PeKA chief executive officer being held in remand by the MACC for the alleged fraud.

The 43-year-old CEO was arrested following a report lodged by a member of the PeKA board of directors, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin.

The fraud allegations involved claims by a consultancy firm hired by PeKA , totalling RM9.18 million, over a period of five years. ― Bernama