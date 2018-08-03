Malaysia’s biggest fashion event kicks off with glitzy rooftop party

KLFW founder Andrew Tan said he's proud that the platform has come a long way and that it is recognised and respected not only in the country but also in the region. — Photo by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2018 isn’t until next week but the excitement is off the scale, as anyone who attended its official launch party last night could vouch for.

Hosted by KLFW founder Andrew Tan, the soiree held on the rooftop of the swanky boutique hotel Alila Bangsar complete with a breathtaking 360-degree view of the KL city line saw the who’s who of KL’s most fashionable came out to play.

DJ Joey G on the decks. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Everyone from top designers, stylists, models to fashion editors, buyers and influencers were seen letting their hair down as they mingled and danced the night away to flowing cocktails and groovy beats courtesy of DJ Joey G, as a treat before the hectic week ahead.

The stylish crowd went wild as they were treated to a feast of a risqué cabaret show, followed by a surprise appearance by local rap artist Hunny Madu, who gave an energetic performance of her latest hit single TYVM (Thank You Very Much).

Back for its sixth year, KLFW continues to serve as an important platform for Malaysian designers to showcase their Ready-To-Wear (RTW) collections and each year the event, dubbed Malaysia’s biggest fashion event, attracts more than 150,000 people over the course of five days.

KLFW launch party was held at the rooftop of swanky boutique hotel Alila Bangsar last night. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Tan, who is also the man behind the prestigious Andrews Models agency, couldn’t be prouder of how far KLFW has come since its inception six years ago.

“I’m incredibly excited as we begin our sixth year journey; we’ve come a long way and a lot of hard work has gone into building this platform that I’m proud to say is one that is recognised and respected not only in the country but also in the region,” Tan told Malay Mail at the party last night.

“KLFW is more than just a fashion show — many people think we merely provide a platform for designers to showcase their work, but what they don’t know is we also provide training and workshops, as well as finding investors to invest in young, budding designers who can’t afford to start their own label, etc.

“We get thousands of applications each year wanting an opportunity to show their work at KLFW. I personally spend time with each and every participating designer, and every year I am excited to see what they’ve got to show on the runway,” added Tan.

Rapper Hunny Madu made a surprise appearance at the party. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Tan also revealed that in February, as the founder of KLFW, he was invited to the Buckingham Palace in London for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, where he met the HRH Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and HRH Countess of Wessex, Sophie.

“KLFW has made its stamp as part of the Commonwealth Fashion Council and it is a huge milestone for us to be acknowledged for all that we’ve done and achieved for our Malaysian designers,” said Tan.

More than 100 designers are set to showcase their work next Wednesday onwards, including big names like Farah Khan, Alia Bastamam, Nurita Harith, Cassey Gan and many more.

With only less than a week to go, it’s only normal to be feeling the jitters as they make their final prep leading up to the big day.

The trio behind homegrown denim brand Tarik Jeans (from left) Afiq, Romesh Kanagaratnam and Jiman are excited to present their latest collection at KLFW next Saturday. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

“We’re excited but also incredibly nervous. We’re still prepping and there’s still lots to do,” said director and stylist of Tarik Jeans Jiman Casablancas when met at the party last night.

It will be the homegrown denim brand’s third year showing at KLFW, and founder Afiq Iskandar shared that it will be something “different and surprising” this time around as they launch its Tarik Resort Collection, which will also feature the brand’s first female line, Ayu.

“We’ve always been known for our dark, rebellious and sort of angry aesthetic but this time, we’re doing something ‘happy’ with our interpretation of resort wear,” said Afiq.

“Well, it would be our take on ‘happy’, so don’t expect ‘happy happy rainbows’, but with some mushrooms instead. You’ll see,” Jiman quipped.

As for Ayu, Jiman said they’re excited to finally launch womenswear because the brand has always had female wearers and it’s time to cater to them.

“We’ve always had girls wearing our stuff, but in an androgynous way, as in girls wearing boys’ looks.

“But now we finally have something for the girls that were made with them in mind, so it’s no longer ‘Oh, by the way, you can also wear Tarik’,” explained Jiman, adding the brand will be sending 30 looks down the runway on their show on Aug 11, 7pm.

This year will mark Ridzuan's fifth year showing at KLFW with his label WANPA. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

Another designer eager to show his collection at KLFW — on Aug 11, 3pm — is Ridzuan Ismail of WANPA.

“Our collection this year, 12 looks in total, will be something quite quirky — we will be presenting our own prints inspired by old newspapers,” said Ridzuan, who is known for his sexy and fun womenswear but also flattering on a real woman’s body.

“This will be my fifth year at KLFW, and I am proud to have grown with the platform that has been there for me each year.”

KLFW will be held at its official venue, Pavilion KL from Aug 8 to 12. For the complete schedule, visit www.klfashionweek.com.