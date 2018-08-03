DAP fielding Astro’s journalist Yunna Tan in Balakong?

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Astro’s broadcast journalist Yunna Tan Yunn Chzuan may contest the Balakong by-election next month under DAP, The Star reported today quoting one anonymous source.
The source also claimed that Tan will resign from the Astro AEC channel to campaign.
Malay Mail cannot yet verify the report with any DAP and Pakatan Harapan leader at the time of writing. No DAP leader was also quoted in the report.
Malay Mail has also tried reaching Tan for comments.
She is a news anchor for the channel, and also a host for its sports programmes.
Born in Penang, she was educated in SEGi College, and Jinan University in Guangzhou, China.
The Balakong by-election comes on the heels of the Sungai Kandis poll tomorrow, another state seat in Selangor, which also became vacant following the death of its elected representative.
Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chee, 40, died in a car crash at about 12.30am on July 20 when his Nissan X-Trail SUV rammed into the back of a highway cleaning truck at KM11.7 of the Grand Saga Highway.
The DAP lawmaker who was defending his Balakong first seat won in 2013, kept the state seat with a very comfortable 35,538 majority over his Barisan Nasional and PAS rivals.
