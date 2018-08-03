Political appointees still not getting paid yet? PSD explains why

The Public Services Department says some political appointees are not getting their salaries because their appointments were affected by incomplete documentation. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 ― Some political appointees were not getting their salaries because their appointments were affected by incomplete documentation or they did not meet the requirements of the services, the Public Services Department said today.

“There are also cases where the officers disagree with the terms of their appointment which have already been approved by the Public Service Commission due to different grade from what they applied for,” it said in a statement in response to a report in The Sun that a large number of political appointees have yet to be paid their salary.

On the claim that there was an officer whose service was terminated after just two weeks of service, the department said the officer was discontinued by the affected ministry because it had exceeded the number of its approved posts.

Yesterday, The Sun reported that a large number of political appointees including political secretaries, press secretaries, special functions officers and special officers, have not received their salaries for more than two months.

A source said there were differences between the Pakatan Harapan government and some members of the civil service, resulting in a delay in the issuance of letters of appointment from the PSD to the political appointees.