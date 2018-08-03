Ringgit ends at seven-month low against greenback

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among U.S. dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore August 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The ringgit closed at a seven-month low against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened over the US-China trade tension, curbing appetite for the local currency, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit closed at 4.0800/0850 against the greenback versus 4.0740/0780 yesterday.

A dealer said the US dollar appreciated versus a basket of other currencies, taking advantage on the escalating US-China trade war dispute, with the former threatening to increase import tariffs to 25 per cent from 10 per cent on US$200 billion in Chinese imports.

The greenback uptrend was also supported by the US Treasury yields, coupled with the expectations of a bullish US jobs report, thus lifting risk appetite for the safe haven currency.

“The US dollar’s gains impacted the ringgit sentiment,” the dealer told Bernama.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9770/9811 from 2.9805/9838 on Thursday, and rose versus the Japanese yen to 3.6523/6574 from 3.6528/6574.

The local currency strengthened against the British pound to 5.3064/3146 from 5.3284/3352 and increased vis-a-vis the euro to 4.7222/7292 from 4.7303/7358 yesterday. — Bernama