Court sets Nov 27 for trial of actor Farid Kamil’s case

Actor and Director Datuk Farid Kamil (centre) at the Magistrate’s Court in Petaling Jaya March 9, 2018. — Picture by Danial Dzulkifly

PETALING JAYA, Aug 3 ― The Magistrate's Court here today has fixed five days for trial of a case involving actor-cum-director Datuk Farid Kamil Zahari, who is facing five charges including voluntarily causing hurt and disorderly conduct.

Magistrate Nor Ariffin Hisham set November 27, December 6 and December 12 to 14 to hear the case and also fixed August 27 for another mention of the case.

Earlier, lawyer Faizul Mohd Nasir, representing Farid Kamil, sought the court to set a mention date as the defence wanted to send a representation to the Attorney General's Chambers for the charges against the actor to be reviewed.

However, Nor Ariffin said the court also had to fix the dates for the trial so as not to further delay the case.

“The court has been monitoring this case since it was first registered in January, but there was no positive development. In fact, no representation was submitted by the defendant even though the case had come up for mention four times, namely on March 5, May 7, June 29 and today,” he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Firdaous Mohamed Idris, who prosecuted, informed the court that the prosecution would call at least seven witnesses.

On January 16, Farid Kamil pleaded not guilty to four counts, comprising two counts for voluntarily causing hurt, using criminal force and disorderly conduct by using improper language at Kota Damansara Traffic Police Station.

For the first and second charge, Farid Kamil was alleged to have caused injury to Ashraf Ahmad, 35, a private company account manager and Constable Muhammad Nizam Jamaluddin, 24, a policeman.

On the third count, Farid Kamil was alleged to have used criminal force on Muhammad Nizam, who was performing his duty as a police officer,while the third count, was for disorderly conduct by uttering improper words at Muhammad Nizam at the police station.

Nine days later, on January 25, Farid Kamil also pleaded not guilty to using Tetra Hydrocannabinol or THC drug. ― Bernama